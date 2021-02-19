Spanish football morning headlines: Benzema injury scare for Real Madrid, fitness blow at Atletico Madrid and Laporta pledges Barcelona signings

Benzema injury scare

Real Madrid news on Friday focuses on an injury sustained by Karim Benzema during the morning training session.

💥 Informa @AranchaMOBILE ❌ Benzema no ha iniciado el entrenamiento del @realmadrid junto a sus compañeros 😱 A un día de visitar al @realvalladolid y a cinco de la ida de #UCL ante el @Atalanta_BC pic.twitter.com/sg0r9LsUPN — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 19, 2021

He is now a major doubt to face Real Valladolid this weekend and for next week’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Atalanta, with Madrid hopeful of getting him back to fitness as soon as possible.

Atleti injury blow

There is also an injury scare in Atletico Madrid news as the club have confirmed an injury to Yannick Carrasco, who had just recovered from Covid-19.

💥 ÚLTIMA HORA | Parte médico en el @Atleti 🏥 Yannick Carrasco sufre una lesión postraumática en la musculatura de la pierna izquierda ❌ El jugador belga queda pendiente de evolución pic.twitter.com/TcZCs56LR3 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 19, 2021

The versatile Belgian has starred for Diego Simeone’s side this campaign but has now sustained a muscular injury in his left leg and needs to be monitored.

Laporta pledges signings

Barcelona news is focused on the upcoming presidential elections and hopeful Joan Laporta has pledged signings will be possible if he wins power.

He did not outline any more details about his economic plan but pledged tranquillity and sustainability under his regime.

Laporta said, in quotes carried by Marca: “I have all the cards ready to face these situations. It is because of the experience and knowledge that I have of the people who could intervene in all these situations. I want to send a message of tranquility to Barcelona. We will be economically sustainable again and if we need to improve the sporting aspects of our professional teams – also football – I have all the cards ready to play them. “