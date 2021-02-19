Spanish football evening headlines: Benzema adds to Real Madrid injury crisis, Barcelona hopeful Laporta blasts ‘state clubs’ pursuit of Messi as Gracia faces Valencia sack

Spanish football evening headlines for 19 February.

Benzema blow for Madrid

Real Madrid news this evening is dominated by the club’s injury crisis with star striker Karim Benzema the latest to be sidelined.

The Frenchman is out of this weekend’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid and is also a major doubt for next week’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Atalanta.

Laporta blasts ‘state clubs’ on Messi

Barcelona presidential hopeful Joan Laporta has confessed the club may struggle to keep star player Lionel Messi due to “state clubs” who “have their ways of skipping Financial Fair Play.”

Barcelona news is dominated by the Argentine’s future and these comments appear to be referencing Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, who have both been linked to the superstar.

Gracia on the brink at Mestalla

Valencia are set to sack their under-fire boss Javi Gracia if the club do not defeat Celta Vigo in their La Liga encounter this weekend.

Both Gols Media and Cadena Ser say Gracia is on the brink due to the club’s precarious league position – just three points above the drop zone.