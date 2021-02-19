Real Sociedad face defensive injury concerns ahead of Manchester United return clash

Real Sociedad are set to be without two key stars for their Europa League last 16 second leg clash at Manchester United on February 25.

Imanol Alguacil’s side were humbled with a 4-0 defeat in the first leg in Turin last week, and the La Liga side will be further weakened ahead of their daunting trip to Old Trafford.

Defender Aritz Elustondo missed the first leg due to a persistent ankle injury, and according to reports from Marca, Joseba Zaldua will now also miss next week’s game.

Zaldua was forced off in final 15 minutes against United, and the Basque giants have confirmed he has suffered a Grade 2 tear to his thigh muscle.

However, the news is expected to be more positive on Swedish international Alexander Isak, who returned from Italy with a hip injury, and he is expected to be included in the squad to host neighbours Alaves in domestic action at the Anoeta Stadium this weekend.