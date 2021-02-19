Real Madrid’s injury crisis for Atalanta trip: the worst news at the worst time

Real Madrid are once again submerged in an injury crisis just days ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Atalanta.

Karim Benzema has already netted 17 times this campaign and is a key player for Los Blancos but he sustained an injury during Friday’s training session and he will sit out this weekend’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid news is now being dominated by the club’s injury crisis with Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao all already on the sidelines.

As highlighted by Marca, Benzema’s injury is the worst news at the worst time as the clash against Atalanta is arguably the most important clash of the season to date and the squad are now down to the bare bones with just 11 fit senior outfield players available at the moment.

The absences of club captain Ramos, right-back Carvajal and attacking star Hazard are particularly significant.

Benzema’s injury is the 41st the club have suffered this campaign and has once again reduced their squad to the bare bones and exposed depleted numbers following the January loan exits of Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard.

Lead image via Marca