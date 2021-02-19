Real Madrid sweating on Karim Benzema injury for Champions League tie

There was a major scare at Real Madrid on Friday morning as star forward Karim Benzema sustained an injury during training.

The knock was sustained just a day before the club’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid and more pertinently, comes ahead of this coming Wednesday’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Atalanta.

💥 Informa @AranchaMOBILE ❌ Benzema no ha iniciado el entrenamiento del @realmadrid junto a sus compañeros 😱 A un día de visitar al @realvalladolid y a cinco de la ida de #UCL ante el @Atalanta_BC pic.twitter.com/sg0r9LsUPN — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 19, 2021

It is reported that the French striker is almost certainly out of the weekend’s game and is now a major doubt for the European clash against the Italian side, which is dominating Real Madrid news.

💥 Informa @melchorcope ❌ @Benzema es baja para el partido de mañana del @realmadrid ante el @realvalladolid ➡️ Es duda para el partido del próximo miércoles en Bérgamo, en la ida de los 1/8 de la @ChampionsLeague ante el @Atalanta_BC pic.twitter.com/cYSy3klXEY — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 19, 2021

The 33-year-old has already netted 17 times this campaign while over his last two full seasons he scored 57 goals and is one of the most consistent elite forwards in football.

Benzema joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2009 from French club Lyon and he has been a fixture in the team over the years since and he has steered clear of injuries in that timeframe – playing over 30 matches in all 11 of his full seasons to date.

However, he is now the latest in a long line of injuries at Madrid and this one will be more significant than any other.