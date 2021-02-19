Real Madrid confirmed squad v Valladolid: Only 11 senior outfield players fit after Benzema ruled out

An injury to star forward Karim Benzema has left Real Madrid with just 11 fit senior outfield players for their La Liga clash against Real Valladolid.

Benzema is now a major doubt for the European clash for this week’s coming Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Atalanta., which is dominating Real Madrid news.

The French striker joins Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao on the absentees list for Los Blancos.

⚪ OFICIAL | Convocatoria del @realmadrid para el partido ante el @realvalladolid 📋 Lista de 19 convocados de Zidane ❌ Sin Benzema, Ramos, Hazard, Marcelo, Carvajal, Valverde, Rodrygo, Odriozola y Militao ✅ Cinco jugadores del @lafabricacrm #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/TndVcup75Q — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 19, 2021

The squad is bolstered with five players from the club’s Castilla side with left-back Miguel Gutierrez and central defender Victor Chust included alongside midfield duo Sergio Arribas and Antonio Blanco, and striker Hugo Duro.

Benzema’s injury is the 41st the club have suffered this campaign and has once again reduced their squad to the bare bones and exposed depleted numbers following the January loan exits of Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard.