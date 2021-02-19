Man City want Barcelona star Lionel Messi but have not made approach

The future of Lionel Messi is once again dominating Barcelona news with his contract at the Camp Nou set to expire this summer.

Manchester City are one of the clubs who have been strongly linked with a move for the Argentine superstar, but ESPN claim that whilst interest exists for a deal there will not be any approach until it is clear he will not continue at Barcelona.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants on 30 June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to his the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign.

The resignation of the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu in October and subsequent presidential elections – due to be held on 7 March – may prompt the Argentine into a change of heart on his future.

Messi has scored a club record 654 goals in 760 appearances for the club, where he has spent the entirety of his professional career.