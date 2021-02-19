Laporta on Barcelona’s battle for Messi: “The competitors are state clubs who have their ways of skipping Financial Fair Play”

Barcelona presidential hopeful Joan Laporta has admitted it will be tough to keep star player Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou next season.

Laporta is the frontrunner in the presidential elections currently at the heart of Barcelona news and he has previously said he will do “everything possible” to keep the Argentine at the club.

However, he has now outlined how “state clubs who have their ways of skipping Financial Fair Play regulations” will be able to make offers to the star, which the Blaugrana may not be able to compete against.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain – whose ownership structures are led from Dubai and Qatar respectively – are thought to be the two clubs that Laporta was referring to.

Indeed, Laporta even claimed – in quotes carried by Marca – last month that PSG were a “state club” who “skipped the rules”, and now he has once again reiterated this line.

Laporta said over the future of star forward Messi, in quotes carried by Marca: “I remain with my will to convince Leo to continue at the club. The competitors are state clubs who have their ways of skipping Financial Fair Play regulations. He will receive great offers and it is difficult to compete with those, but I will try to convince him.”

Laporta, alongside Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections in a crucial vote which will go a long way to determining the future approach from the club.

Messi, 33, is out of contract at the Camp Nou on 30 June and is currently free to speak to other clubs due to the timing of his deal expiring.