Getafe’s La Liga relegation fears deepen with Real Betis defeat

Getafe‘s slide to the La Liga relegation zone has taken another step closer as they lost 1-0 away at rivals Real Betis.

Jose Bordalas‘ side have now picked up just one point from their last six league games, as they slip down to 14th place in the table, just three points above safety.

The home side dominated the early stages at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with Andres Guardado and Loren Moron wasting chances.

Neither team were able to carve out anything resembling a clear goal scoring opportunity after the break, with Sergio Canales‘ snap shot easily saved by David Soria.

The visitors were handed a perfect chance to take the lead with 15 minutes to go, but Soria superbly kept out Canales’ spot kick.

However, just as a resilient Getafe looked to hold on for a point, Sofian Chakla conceded his second penalty of the night, and Borja Iglesias confidently fired past Soria.

Portuguese international William Carvalho was shown a red card in added time for Manuel Pellegrini‘s hosts for two late bookings.

