Former Barcelona ace named La Liga ambassador

Former Barcelona star Javier Mascherano has been named as a new ambassador for La Liga, just three months after confirming his retirement from playing.

Mascherano made a grand total of 334 appearances for the Catalan giants between 2010 and 2018 while his distinguished career also saw him win 147 international caps for Argentina.

However, his goalscoring record is one that was notably non-existent – he netted just one goal for the Blaugrana across his eight-year spell: a penalty kick against Osasuna in La Liga in April 2017.

Now Marca highlight how he will now represent the league around the world and will be unveiled as an ambassador on Wednesday next week in his native Argentina.

Last year, Guti, Denilson, Fernando Hierro and Anair Lomba were all added to the list of the league’s representatives by Fernando Sanz, who oversees the appointments of former players to represent the division.

The experienced former defensive reinforcer had also represented River Plate, Corinthians, West Ham, Liverpool, Hebei China Fortuna and Estudiantes during his extensive playing career.