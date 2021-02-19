Barcelona presidential hopeful Font claims it is “irresponsible” to say the club can sign Haaland or “Champions League stars”

As Barcelona news continues to focus upon next month’s presidential elections, the two frontrunners for the post are now clashing.

Victor Font is up against the favourite Joan Laporta for the position while Toni Freixa is also on the ballot for the elections in a crucial vote which will go a long way to determining the future approach from the club.

Now the leading candidates are clashing publicly with the elections set to be held on 7 March, with the club’s precarious economic situation at the heart of the problems facing whoever is elected.

Responding to comments from Laporta that could be construed that he would like to see Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland at the Camp Nou, Font condemned such comments as irresponsible.

Font said, in quotes that have been carried by Diario Sport: “Generating expectations about some of the stars who have dazzled us this week and the Champions League stars is irresponsible because it is not possible to sign them.

“A few weeks ago the same candidate didn’t want to sign Eric Garcia in the January transfer window because there’s no money at the club.

However, Font did admit that “as a footballer” he loves Haaland “and since the departure of Luis Suarez the sports structure is clear that the forward needs to be strengthened.”

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections must be held to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October following five years at the helm.