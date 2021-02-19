Barcelona presidential hopeful Font: “35,000 members are undecided on their vote”

As Barcelona news continues to focus upon next month’s presidential elections, contender Victor Font is adamant that 35,000 of the club’s members do not yet know who they will vote for.

Font is competing against frontrunner Joan Laporta for the position while Toni Freixa is also on the ballot for the elections in a crucial vote which will go a long way to determining the future approach from the club.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections must be held to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October following five years at the helm.

Font is still hopeful that his campaign can triumph in the final ballot and his team carried out research among members about how sure members were of how they were going to vote.

Font explained of the findings, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “Of all the conclusions, there are more than 35,000 members are undecided on their vote. Those who have decided their vote are a minority. Almost 90 percent of the socios think that the project is more important than the candidate. And two out of three are not afraid of converting to us.”

Font then spoke about the club’s disappointing Champions League result at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, with the 4-1 reverse scoreline at the Camp Nou seemingly ending their hopes in the competition.

Font added: “This ends a complicated week for the fans after, as Koeman said, a new reality that reinforces what we have been saying for months about the need for a new governing team at the club.”

