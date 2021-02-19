Barcelona linked free transfer swoop for PSG defensive star

Barcelona could make a summer move for PSG defender Juan Bernat with the Spanish international out of contract in June.

Bernat has seen his 2020/21 season effectively ended by a cruciate knee ligament injury picked up in September, and he is not expected to be back in action until at least mid-March.

The Parisians are rumoured to be undecided on offering him an extension to his current deal, with the Ligue 1 giants open to letting him leave on a free transfer.

According to reports from L’Equipe, via Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are now monitoring the situation with a view to beginning negotiations in the coming weeks.

Barcelona’s ability to compete in the summer transfer market will be heavily impacted by the financial pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Ronald Koeman set to target free transfers.

Alongside a possible swoop for Bernat, the Dutch boss is also considering moves for out of contract duo Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay.