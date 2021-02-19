Atletico Madrid star injured; major doubt for Chelsea game

This week’s Atletico Madrid news is beginning to turn towards the club’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Chelsea.

However, there was a worrying injury update on Yannick Carrasco, who had just recovered from Covid-19.

💥 ÚLTIMA HORA | Parte médico en el @Atleti 🏥 Yannick Carrasco sufre una lesión postraumática en la musculatura de la pierna izquierda ❌ El jugador belga queda pendiente de evolución pic.twitter.com/TcZCs56LR3 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 19, 2021

Carrasco has suffered a post-traumatic stress injury in a muscle in his left leg, which may mean the Belgian misses several matches.

The versatile 27-year-old has starred for Diego Simeone’s side this campaign – particularly in a new left-wing back position – but he may now need to sit out several games.

According to a report in Marca, Carrasco will definitely miss this weekend’s La Liga clash against Levante and according to their club sources at Atleti, he is a major doubt for the European encounter against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The Belgian international has played in 21 matches for Los Rojiblancos to date this campaign and his absence would be keenly felt.