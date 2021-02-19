Atletico Madrid Champions League

Atletico Madrid boost as star recovers from Covid-19

Atletico Madrid have received a big boost on Friday with the news that Thomas Lemar has recovered from Covid-19 and is immediately available for selection.

The Frenchman has missed each of Atleti’s last three matches due to testing positive for the virus – he sat out the draws against Celta Vigo and Levante alongside the victory at Granada.

Lemar will be available for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Levante and for the club’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Chelsea.

The update is a timely boost for Atleti following an update from Marca that Yannick Carrasco was likely to sit out the games against Levante and Chelsea due to an injury.

Hector Herrera remains sidelined with Covid-19 although Joao Felix, Carrasco and Mario Hermoso have all recently recovered.

Renan Lodi, Sime Vrsaljko, Luis Suarez, Lucas Torreira, Diego Costa and Santiago Arias (the latter two of whom have since left the club) have all tested positive for Covid-19 in the past year, alongside boss Diego Simeone.

