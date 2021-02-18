Watch: Gareth Bale golazo shows what the Real Madrid outcast is still capable of doing

Gareth Bale has been much-maligned for some time now, but he showed a glimpse of what he’s still capable of doing on Thursday night in the Europa League. Away at Wolfsberger, the Welshman scored a golazo to double Tottenham’s lead just shy of half-time.

Tottenham won 4-1 on the night, to secure a strong advantage for the last 32 first leg. Bale scored after Heung-Min Son had opened the scoring, before Lucas Moura added a third before half-time. Michael Liendl pulled one back from the spot, before Vinicius grabbed an insurance goal at the death.

Bale is on loan at Tottenham for the season from Real Madrid, where he’s surplus to requirements but commands a huge salary. Madrid had hoped that he could prove his use back in London to set-up a transfer deal this coming summer, only for the Welshman to feature sporadically throughout his spell. Nights like this, however, reminds you of what he can do.