The tactic to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe‘s hat-trick against Barcelona at Camp Nou this week has turned public opinion in Madrid very much in favour of his signing according to Diario AS. The French marksman has been designated as the striker to lead Real Madrid in this next decade, blowing away comparisons with Erling Haaland in the eyes of many Madrid supporters.

The price, estimated by the club and confirmed by Le Parisien, to secure Mbappe would be not a penny under €200m. At the moment PSG are in favour of forcing Mbappe to close out his contract, which runs until 2022. To sign him, Madrid will have to take on debt to finance the deal, restructure the club’s salary system and raise as much through sales as possible this coming summer, in the region of €100m.

Mbappe’s salary is the real problem. Madrid could stretch to €21m net per season, or €42m gross. He earns that at PSG right now but holds ambition of reaching level with Neymar, who earns €36m net per season. Los Blancos would hope to compensate in the difference of salary with a better percentage in terms of image rights, but if the decision is based on economics they’ll have a tough time competing with Liverpool.