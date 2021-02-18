Spanish football morning headlines dominated by Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s post-Paris Saint-Germain reckoning

Spanish football morning headlines for 18 February

A call will decide Kylian Mbappe’s future

Kylian Mbappe‘s phenomenal display at Camp Nou in the Champions League this week has changed nothing regarding Real Madrid‘s pursuit of him according to Marca. His performance at Barcelona has sparked a fan-led campaign to ensure his signing, but Florentino Perez will proceed as he was already planning to.

The tactic to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe‘s hat-trick against Barcelona at Camp Nou this week has turned public opinion in Madrid very much in favour of his signing according to Diario AS. The French marksman has been designated as the striker to lead Real Madrid in this next decade, blowing away comparisons with Erling Haaland in the eyes of many Madrid supporters.

The keys behind Barcelona’s Paris Saint-Germain debacle

Barcelona‘s 4-1 beating at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League has underlined that, six months after losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich, the Catalans are still a step or two below the elite of the elite according to Mundo Deportivo. An internal analysis has revealed that Barcelona are short physically, technically, strategically and physiologically.

