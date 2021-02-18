Spanish football evening headlines: La Real suffer heavy defeat, Haaland’s wink to Madrid and Llorente’s importance to Atletico

Spanish football evening headlines for 18 February

Real Sociedad suffer chastening 4-0 Europa League defeat to Manchester United

Real Sociedad suffered a chastening 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday evening to cap a bad week of European football for Spanish clubs. Their defeat followed on from Barcelona and Sevilla’s consecutive defeats, with Granada and Villarreal playing later this evening.

Another wink from Erling Haaland toward Real Madrid

Erling Haaland matched Kylian Mbappe this week in terms of producing headline-grabbing European performances, hitting Sevilla hard the evening after Mbappe tore Barcelona to shreds in the Champions League. Haaland had taken photos with every fan who asked for one at the hotel before the game, according to Diario AS, during which he was incessantly asked by them whether he was going to be joining Real Madrid this summer.

Marcos Llorente proving key in Atletico Madrid title push

Atletico Madrid couldn’t beat Levante last night in another important game in the title race for La Liga, drawing 1-1 despite registering 14 shots on goal. They lacked effectiveness according to Marca, something that’s been a strength for them this season. Los Rojiblancos managed to avoid defeat, however, through an equaliser from a man in great form, Marcos Llorente.

