Europa League La Liga

Real Sociedad suffer chastening 4-0 Europa League defeat to Manchester United

Real Sociedad suffered a chastening 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday evening to cap a bad week of European football for Spanish clubs. Their defeat followed on from Barcelona and Sevilla’s consecutive defeats, with Granada and Villarreal playing later this evening.

Real Sociedad

A brace from Bruno Fernandes fired United into a 2-0 lead by the 57th minute, before Marcus Rashford and then Daniel James added a third and a fourth to consolidate the victory. La Real just couldn’t live with the pace and ingenuity of United’s frontline.

Real Sociedad

The defeat, and the manner of it, is tough to take for the Basque side. They had started the season so well, racing into an early lead and even entertaining talk of challenging for the title. Their form has since tapered off, however, and Imanol Alguacil’s men now sit fifth, seven points behind fourth-placed Sevilla with a game more played.

Posted by

Tags Europa League La Liga Real Sociedad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.