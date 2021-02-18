Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland: The future is here

The epic battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is drawing to a close according to Diario Sport, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland set to pick up where they left off. The pair showed their chops in Spain this week, with Mbappe tearing Barcelona apart in the Champions League on Tuesday evening before the Norwegian did the same to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Mbappe, especially, was something else. He was a phenomenon at Barcelona, moving like a jaguar in a jungle full of chimpanzees, scoring three goals to virtually sink Barcelona’s European ambitions and elevate Paris Saint-Germain’s. Haaland was also dominant, bagging a brace at Sevilla to put Borussia Dortmund well and truly into the driving seat in their tie.

Football will never be the same without Messi or Ronaldo, but it’s been left in good hands, with two young princes about to become kings. Their future will be followed with keen interest, and is sure to be hotly contested this summer in the transfer market. But their time is no longer some way off in the distance. It’s here.