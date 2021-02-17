Spanish football evening headlines: Mbappe told Jordi Alba “I will kill you”, Laporta “will do everything possible” to keep Messi at Barcelona as Real Madrid meet UEFA on Super League

Mbappe’s threat to Jordi Alba

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe told Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba “I will kill you” during last night’s Champions League encounter at Camp Nou.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona news is being dominated by the nature of the defeat, but the exchange was highlighted by the pitchside microphones during the encounter.

Laporta’s Messi pledge

The favourite to be named as the next president of Barcelona has revealed he “will do everything possible” to keep star player Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

In quotes carried by Football Italia, Joan Laporta has said of the out-of-contract star: “I will do everything possible, there are many who want him and we will need an important offer. Money doesn’t guarantee titles.”

Perez meets UEFA on Super League

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is to hold talks with UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin on the direction of elite European football, reports Marca.

The Times have reported Perez is one of the individuals driving the idea of European Super League, and he will now hold talks with UEFA who are hopeful of making him abandon the plans.