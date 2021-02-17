Real Madrid president Perez holds emergency meeting with UEFA over Super League plans

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is to hold talks with UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin on the direction of elite European football.

Perez is said by a report in The Times to be the main driving figure behind plans from top tier clubs in the continent to form their breakaway European Super League.

Now, a report in Marca has claimed that UEFA has reacted to such plans with Ceferin set to meet Perez in a bid to persuade him from the idea and most probably with the reforms that UEFA are willing to make to the current Champions League format.

UEFA will increase the number of teams in Europe’s current premier club competition from 32 to 36 and devise a new format which will see group stage games for each side increased from six to 10 with greater number of meetings between the most illustrious clubs.

Real Madrid news has included their president pushing for a breakaway competition so that the club can generate greater funding and status.

Madrid supremo Perez once more voiced his support for a new competition in December, the latest in his long line of support for the creation of a new European elite league.

Three Spanish clubs – said to be Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – would be among the 15 founding clubs in the competition, alongside six from England, three from Italy, two from Germany and one from France.

It is planned that either 16 or 18 teams will participate in the competition, which plans to get underway in 2022 and will be funded by JP Morgan bank, as per a report earlier last year in Diario AS.