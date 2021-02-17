Barcelona Champions League

Neymar long-term deal at Paris Saint-Germain confirmed in Qatar

The future of Neymar and his imminent renewal of his Paris Saint-Germain has been at the forefront of Barcelona news in recent weeks as it would end any lingering ambitions of a Camp Nou return.

The Brazilian star was not involved in the Parisians comprehensive 4-1 win over the Blaugrana on Tuesday at the Camp Nou due to an injury but could return in time for the second leg next month.

Whilst neither the club nor the player have yet to confirm a new contract for the forward in Paris, a report from Qatar Today claims he has agreed a new deal through to the summer of 2026 at the club.

Neymar’s current deal in France was due to expire in the summer of 2022 and his decision to renew has been linked to the club’s pursuit of Barcelona star Lionel Messi, according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Read more: Neymar PSG extension linked to club pursuit of Lionel Messi – report

Neymar

The Brazilian forward starred at the Camp Nou between 2013 and 2017 before leaving for Paris.

Posted by

Tags Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.