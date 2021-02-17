Levante v Atletico Madrid confirmed line-ups: Joao Felix returns as substitute for La Liga leaders

Atletico Madrid are hopeful of extending their lead at the top of La Liga on Wednesday as they face a tricky trip to Levante.

The big team news for Atleti is that attacking star Joao Felix only makes the bench upon his recovery from Covid-19 with Angel Correa once again partnering Luis Suarez in attack for Diego Simeone’s side.

However, two more players who have recently recovered from Covid are named in the starting XI as Mario Hermoso forms a back three while Yannick Carrasco is deployed at left wing back.

Hector Herrera and Thomas Lemar continue to be unavailable as they recover from the virus.

ALINEACIÓN | Este es el 1️⃣1️⃣ elegido por Paco López para medirnos al @Atleti #LevanteAtleti pic.twitter.com/AdEtCNMKxG — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) February 17, 2021

Levante – who could jump three places to eighth in the standings with a victory – name a strong starting line-up with Roger Marti partnering Jose Luis Morales in their attack.

Atleti start the game five points clear at the top of the table with this one of their two games in hand.