Kylian Mbappe told Jordi Alba during Champions League match: “In the street, I will kill you”

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe told Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba “I will kill you” during last night’s Champions League encounter at Camp Nou.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona news is being dominated by the nature of the defeat, which saw the French champions run out comfortable 4-1 victors during the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

😳😳 Brutal la secuencia que te vamos a enseñar a las 15.12 en #deportescuatro 🤬 Mbappé, a Jordi Alba en perfecto castellano: “En la calle, yo te mato”https://t.co/394j2U7wAq pic.twitter.com/U3X4gwuuKY — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) February 17, 2021

The game was played in an empty stadium – without spectators due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic – and that means that exchanges between the rival players can be picked up by the microphones surrounding the pitch.

There is plenty said between the players not just within the same side offering encouragement and instructions, but also lots of bating between rival players who are hopeful of distracting and angering their opponents into losing the cool.

Whilst nothing drastic developed between the players, the following conversation has been picked up by the cameras.

The exchange begins in earnest, as detailed by Deportes Cuatro, when Mbappe turns to Jordi Alba and states: “In the street, I will kill you,” to which the Blaugrana left-back replied: “He (Mbappe) is learning, the kid is learning.”

Then, Barca defender Gerard Pique interjects: “But who are you going to kill?”, to which Mbappe responds: “That in the street, I will kill you.”