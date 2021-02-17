Gareth Bale “towards the end of his career” – agent claims

Things have not gone to plan for either Gareth Bale or Real Madrid in recent times in their relationship together.

The 31-year-old previously helped Madrid to four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles during his spell at the club, before returning to Spurs in a loan arrangement in the summer transfer window.

However, Bale’s return to England has not gone as planned and he has struggled to break into the first-team at Spurs this season, with little prospect of his loan deal being extended as Real Madrid news begins to focus on his long-term future.

The Welshman has started just two Premier League matches this campaign and has been a peripheral figure at the club.

It was claimed last summer that Bale’s relationship with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was broken and the situation for him in Madrid had been untenable – and he appears to have little future at the club, where his contract expires in 2022.

In quotes carried by Marca, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett said on Wednesday: “He’s towards the end of his career. You’ll have to ask (Jose) Mourinho that (why he is not playing more).

“When they say what’s happened to him, he’s won more trophies abroad than any player in British history. He’s done very well financially, he has money for the rest of his life.”