Barcelona presidential hopeful Laporta “will do everything possible” to keep Lionel Messi at Camp Nou

The favourite to be named as the next president of Barcelona has revealed he “will do everything possible” to keep star player Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

Joan Laporta has spoken of his confidence that the Argentine star – who becomes a free agent in July – will remain at the Catalan club, where he has spent the entirety of his career.

Barcelona news has been dominated by the club’s elections to fill the position of president, delayed from the original date of 24 January due to Covid-19 restrictions and will now be held on 7 March.

Laporta, alongside Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections in a crucial vote which will go a long way to determining the future approach from the club.

Laporta – who was former Blaugrana president between 2003 and 2010 – is thought to be the frontrunner for the elections.

“We will need a competitive sporting offer,” Laporta told Sky, in quotes carried by Football Italia. “He’s a winner and he wants to win with Barcelona.

“I will do everything possible, there are many who want him and we will need an important offer. Money doesn’t guarantee titles.

“Messi generates more income than expenses, his cost is eight per cent of the total, he generates 30 per cent of revenue to the club.

“It’s profitable for Barcelona but the most important thing, which is priceless, is to ask a child who is the best in the world. They say Messi, immediately.”

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections must be held to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October following five years at the helm.