Spanish football evening headlines: Pique set to start for Barcelona in PSG clash, Alaba confirms Bayern Munich exit as Real Madrid receive Eden Hazard boost

Pique back for Barca

Barcelona news on Tuesday is inevitably focused on the first leg of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou tonight.

The major team news – which has yet to be confirmed – is that Gerard Pique is back in the starting line-up after recovering from a long-term knee injury, suffered in November.

Pique was not expected to return until March at the earliest, with the possible inclusion a huge boost for the Blaugrana.

Alaba confirms Bayern exit

Bayern Munich star David Alaba – strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid – has confirmed he is leaving the Bavarian giants when his contract expires on 30 June.

The Austrian international’s contract at the German champions expires on 30 June and whilst he has confirmed he will be leaving the club, he has also now claimed that there is no agreement in place with another club.

Hazard boost for Madrid

The latest Real Madrid news has been dominated by the club’s injury woes but Eden Hazard appears to be on course for a return in the coming weeks.

The Belgian is back in training and doing ball work with his teammates, but will not be rushed back physically and is still only participating in limited sessions.