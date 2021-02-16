Real Madrid publish video of Santiago Bernabeu reconstruction

The Santiago Bernabeu stadium – the home of Real Madrid – has not staged a match in over 11 months due to a major reconstruction programme.

The club have now published a video on their social media accounts showing new footage of the redevelopment process at the stadium, which is undergoing plenty of structural change.

The video explains plenty of aspects of the work, showing the brand-new cark park at the stadium which they say will have four floors, the first of which will be double height for buses and trucks.

The process is exciting for Real Madrid news with the update of the club’s plans for redevelopment with one of the most eye-catching new facilities being the retractable pitch at the stadium.

The idea of the reconstruction is to make the stadium more efficient, comfortable and sustainable – whilst also providing greater regular income streams to the club.

In 2016, the Madrid Council -led by mayor Manuela Carmena – had approved the club’s provisional plans but rejected Perez’s idea of integrating a hotel and shopping centre into the facility, in order to increase the club’s revenues.