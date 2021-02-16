Real Madrid have 6 percent chance of Champions League repeat – less than Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, claims report

No Spanish team has a strong probability of winning this season’s Champions League, according to rankings from the Euro Club Index.

The predictions system projects that current tournament holders Bayern Munich have the best chance of listing the competition with a 30 percent chance, whilst English Premier League leaders Manchester City are next up at 22 percent.

UPDATE: Who will win the #ChampionsLeague? 3⃣0⃣% 🇩🇪 Bayern Munich 2⃣2⃣% 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Manchester City 9⃣% 🇪🇸 FC Barcelona 8⃣% 🇪🇸 Atlético Madrid 6⃣% 🇪🇸 Real Madrid 6⃣% 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool 1⃣9⃣% 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇪🇸🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇹 Others#UCL — Euro Club Index (@EuroClubIndex) February 16, 2021

Then, three Spanish sides have the highest probability although there is a massive drop-off, with Barcelona standing a 9 percent chance, compared to 8 percent at Atletico Madrid and 6 percent of record tournament winners Real Madrid, a probability shared by 2019 winners Liverpool.

Italian champions Juventus are ranked with a 5 percent probability while Europa League holders Sevilla have a 4 percent chance, despite never having previously progressed beyond the quarter-final stage in their history.

Spanish sides have dominated the competition in recent years – winning six of the last 10 editions of the tournament.