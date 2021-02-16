Positive update on former Barcelona star and La Liga boss in recovery from blood clot

Former Barcelona midfielder and Real Sociedad boss Eusebio Sacristan continues to recover after suffering a blood clot near his brain in late December.

The 56-year-old was released from the ICU last month after over three weeks in intensive care and his recovery is said to be slow but positive.

Eusebio was hospitalised on 30 December after suffering a fall at his home in the city of Valladolid, whereby he was rushed to hospital and required immediate medical assistance.

Diego de la Torre, the project director of the Eusebio Sacristán Foundation, has given a press conference update, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “You always have to remember that it is a very slow journey, the steps must be taken very slowly and correctly.

“The news is good, and we hope it continues like this.”

Eusebio – who made over 200 appearances for Barcelona as a midfielder – has not been in management for the last 18 months, after failing to prevent Girona from being relegated from La Liga.

He is most famed for his stint at the helm of Real Sociedad, having previously been in the dugouts at both Celta Vigo and Barcelona B.