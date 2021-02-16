Neymar tweets reaction to Barcelona penalty decision and then quickly deletes it

Neymar was desperate to return to Camp Nou and face his former club Barcelona with his current club Paris Saint-Germain according to a message sent from his Twitter account.

Top 3 dos jogos que eu mais queria jogar 😢 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) February 16, 2021

Neymar will miss the next month after injuring himself in a French Cup match, so won’t be available for either leg of what has become a grudge match between Barcelona and PSG. “Top three games that I wanted to play,” he said, with a crying emoji.

The Brazilian hasn’t had a whole lot of luck in the Champions League since he traded Spain for Paris in 2017. PSG have played ten knockout games in that time, of which Neymar has played six. That’s a 60% participation rate in the club’s most important games, compared with a 100% record at Barcelona.

Barcelona took the lead on the night after Frenkie de Jong was fouled in the box, enabling Lionel Messi to convert a penalty. Neymar tweeted his reaction following the decision, labelling it a “joke”, before quickly deleting it as picked up by Caught Offside.