Neymar “crying” at the prospect of missing out on Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Barcelona

Neymar was desperate to return to Camp Nou and face his former club Barcelona with his current club Paris Saint-Germain according to Diario Sport and a message sent from the Brazilian forward’s Twitter account.

Top 3 dos jogos que eu mais queria jogar 😢 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) February 16, 2021

Neymar will miss the next month after injuring himself in a French Cup match, so won’t be available for either leg of what has become a grudge match between Barcelona and PSG. “Top three games that I wanted to play,” he said, with a crying emoji.

The Brazilian hasn’t had a whole lot of luck in the Champions League since he traded Spain for Paris in 2017. PSG have played ten knockout games in that time, of which Neymar has played six. That’s a 60% participation rate in the club’s most important games, compared with a 100% record at Barcelona.

It’s a game with a lot of spice. Relations between the two clubs haven’t been good ever since they poached Neymar, but have escalated in recent months as they’ve gone for Lionel Messi, whose contract ends this coming summer.