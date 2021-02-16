Gerard Pique back for Barcelona after three months and in Champions League squad v PSG

Defender Gerard Pique is back in the Barcelona squad for Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou.

The central defender sustained a long-term knee injury in a loss at Atletico Madrid in November and his return to the fold is weeks, if not months, ahead of the date originally anticipated.

The former Spain international had suffered from a grade 3 sprain to the medial lateral ligament and a partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee – which had expected to rule him out for between four and six months, but he has now returned after less than three months.

The absence of Pique – who has 553 first-team appearances and a plethora of trophies since returning in 2008 – has been at the forefront of Barcelona news due to his influence in the squad with multiple combinations of alternatives tried by the club in the months since.

Ronald Araujo had established himself in the side but sustained an ankle injury in the recent La Liga win over Real Betis, with Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza other options in the position with Sergio Busquets and Frenkie De Jong also deployed in the position.