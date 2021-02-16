Fernando Hierro on Sergio Ramos: “I want him to retire at Real Madrid”

Real Madrid news is once again being dominated by the future of club captain Sergio Ramos, who is out of contract in June.

Now, the club’s former captain Fernando Hierro has come out and spoken of his desire to see Ramos remain at Los Blancos for the remainder of his career.

Hierro, who temporarily managed Ramos for the Spanish national team during the 2018 World Cup, was renowned for his remarkable goalscoring record during his playing days despite also being primarily deployed as a central defender, like Ramos.

Read more: Sergio Ramos sparks social media controversy with hint at Real Madrid discontent

Hierro enjoyed 14 seasons as a player at Madrid, while Ramos is now in the midst of his 16th campaign in the Spanish capital, where he has won four Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns.

Read more: The PSG offer for Sergio Ramos that Real Madrid cannot compete against

Hierro told Qatari media Alaraby, in quotes carried by Marca: “I want him to retire at Real Madrid.

“You have to take into account many things in a situation like this. First of all, the type of player he is, his level and the level that he still offers. You cannot forget that. When you offer a contract extension you have to value that.

“He came to Madrid at the age of 19 and now he is the captain, the emblem of the team. And there is another thing, his performance has not decreased even though he is 34 years old, his professionalism, his attitude. I even see him better than before, more focused than ever.

“And that is something that the club must take into account. If I had to make the decision, I would like Ramos to be able to finish his career at Madrid.”

Ramos has clocked up 668 first-team appearances for Los Blancos, netting 100 goals in that timeframe.