Eden Hazard returns to Real Madrid training

Real Madrid news has been dominated by an injury crisis which at its worst point earlier this month reduced them to just 12 senior outfield players.

However, the situation may now be starting to ease and the club have received a huge boost as Eden Hazard has returned to training with his teammates, as per Marca.

The Belgian is said to have been participating in training with the ball during the session although he was not included in the full physical and fitness aspects of the training.

It is said that there is an acceptance that the forward should not be rushed back for this weekend’s tie with Real Valladolid and the aim instead is for him to return following on from that game.

Rodrygo Goes, Fede Valverde and Eder Militão also are playing with limited ball-work with and without the group, as Alvaro Odriozola was limited to work in the gym and Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal all absent as they continue their recovery processes.