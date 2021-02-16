David Alaba on his next club: “I haven’t made the decision yet”

In a press conference to confirm his decision to leave Bayern Munich, Austrian defender David Alaba has revealed that he’s not yet decided on the club he’s going to join when his contract with the German giants comes to an end this summer.

“I haven’t made the decision yet,” Alaba said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo when asked who his next club will be. “We’ll see. I’ve had unique moments in these thirteen years. These things can’t be described with words. It’s been a precious time.

“It’s no secret that my agents are in contact with clubs. There are a lot of rumours, but I prefer to focus on Bayern. I’m in contact with my representatives and the rest will have to be seen to.”

Born in Vienna to a Nigerian father and a mother from the Philippines, Alaba came through the youth system at Bayern after being poached from Rapid Vienna at 16.

Aside from a brief spell on loan with Hoffenheim, it’s been the club he’s spent his entire professional career. Alaba has won nine Bundesliga titles in Germany, as well as six German Cups, three German Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

Alaba, at 28, is in his prime, and is widely considered to be one of the best centre backs in the European game. It’s incredibly rare for a player of his calibre to come available as a free agent, so while Real Madrid have long been touted as favourites for his signature they’ll face stiff competition.