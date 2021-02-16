David Alaba holding afternoon press conference to confirm future

Recent weeks of Real Madrid news been dominated by the club’s pursuit of Bayern Munich star David Alaba and he will hold a press conference on Tuesday to speak over his future.

As per Marca, the press conference will be held at 2pm CET (1pm GMT/UK time) and it is suggested that this will be confirm his exit from the German champions this summer, with his contract expiring on 30 June.

It is said by the report that he is unlikely to confirm his destination beyond this summer during the press conference, but his eyes are said to be focused on a move to the Spanish capital.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed on Monday that there is a verbal agreement in place for him to join Madrid in the summer, but no contract has yet been signed.

The Austrian is highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deploying him at left back and central midfield in recent times.