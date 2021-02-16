David Alaba confirms imminent Bayern Munich exit: “It was not an easy decision”

On Tuesday, David Alaba held a press conference to confirm his exit from Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign.

The Austrian international’s contract at the German champions expires on 30 June and whilst he has confirmed he will be leaving the club, he has also now claimed that there is no agreement in place with another club.

Recent Real Madrid news has seen Alaba linked with a switch to the club as a free agent and Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed a pre-agreement was already in place.

The versatile star is set to be in high demand this summer although his wage packet may prove to be a stumbling block for many clubs who hold an interest.

Alaba told the press conference, as per El Mundo Deportivo: “I have made a personal decision to leave Bayern to try something new after this season. It was not an easy decision; I have been here for 13 years and the club means a lot to me.

“I have not yet made the decision about my next destination. We will see. It is no secret that my agents are in contact with the clubs. There are a lot of rumours, but I prefer to focus on Bayern. I am in contact with my representatives, the rest remains to be seen.

“My managers are in contact with everyone. They will inform me of everything and I will not go crazy when deciding.

“Everyone, really everyone has fought for me to stay. And I am very, very grateful to the club for that and for that it has been a very difficult decision. I can say that Bayern are my family.

“This is not for financial reasons. I have five, six or seven years of football left and I just wondered what to do.”

The Austrian is highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deploying him at left back and central midfield in recent times.