Clouds clear and the sun begins to shine for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal’s injury has overshadowed Real Madrid‘s outlook according to a report in Marca. The general sentiment within the club is that the worst part of the season has been left behind, and that their run of three wins on the bounce, coupled with two clean sheets, mean that the team has overcome the rocky waters they had been trying to navigate.

Zinedine Zidane‘s most difficult period of the season was the defeat in the Copa del Rey to Alcoyano, an event swiftly followed by his explosion at the press conference pre-Huesca. The team’s victory there fermented an atmosphere of togetherness at the club, with the team gathering momentum and returning to something close to their usual selves.

La Liga is still some distance off, with Atletico Madrid continuing to relentlessly lead the table. The belief within Valdebebas is, however, that if Madrid can maintain their current rhythm and continue to keep the pressure on their neighbours, windows of opportunity could open up. Regarding the Champions League, their focus is on Atalanta. If they can beat the Italians, the sun might really be coming out to shine in the Spanish capital.