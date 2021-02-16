Bryan Gil: “I always like to be on the agenda of one of the best teams, but I have a contract until 2023 with Sevilla”

He is one of the players that his lit up La Liga this season and has caught the eye with a series of dazzling displays and inventive wing-play.

Bryan Gil is excelling on his season-long loan spell at Eibar from Sevilla, and the 20-year-old has been one of the stories of the Spanish top-flight this campaign in what is turning out to be somewhat of a breakout season.

The youngster also had a loan spell at Leganes last campaign – although he was unable to stop the club’s relegation from the top-flight.

A Spain Under-21 international, Gil is set to return to Sevilla this summer but a recent poll in El Mundo Deportivo showed 84.6 percent of Barcelona fans believe he would be a good signing for the club this summer.

Originally from Catalonia, Gil has been on the books of the Andalusian club for his senior career, veteran scout Germán Vaya Ballabriga, known as Mani, who returned to Barcelona in 2016, told the Què T’hi Jugues programme on Cadena Ser, as per Marca, that he had already spoken with Barca transfer chief Ramon Planes on the possibility of signing Gil.

The player has now said, in quotes carried by Marca: “I always like to be on the agenda of one of the best teams, but I have a contract until 2023 with Sevilla.

“My agent will take care of whether to do it or not. For now I cannot, and I do not, want to get involved in those things.

“At Sevilla there are a lot of top players. If I want to play for Sevilla I have to work against the competition, otherwise I will always have to be from one place to another.

“My representative helped me a lot when it came to leaving Seville. He convinced me to leave, to have minutes in La Liga and that is what has come the best for me.

“Comparisons with Neymar? He is one of my favourite players. I find it very crazy to be compared to Neymar.”