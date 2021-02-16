Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain confirmed line-ups: Gerard Pique starts for first time in three months after miraculous recovery

Central defender Gerard Pique starts for Barcelona tonight in their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou after recovering from a knee injury.

The former Spain international had suffered from a grade 3 sprain to the medial lateral ligament and a partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in November’s loss at Atletico Madrid – with his return several weeks ahead of schedule.

Pique will partner Clement Lenglet at the heart of defence with the other main part of Barcelona news for their team seeing Sergino Dest preferred to Oscar Mingueza at right-back.

Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Sergio Busquets are the midfield trio behind Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann for the hosts.

🔴🔵 ¡Ya tenemos colocados los 22 protagonistas del @FCBarcelona_es 🆚 @PSG_inside! 3⃣ PIQUÉ vuelve al XI azulgrana 🔛 Te lo contamos a partir de las 21:00 horas en @Marcador 👊 #ElDeporteEsNuestro 📻 https://t.co/ilgsizI4uT pic.twitter.com/P5qHEMvbD7 — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) February 16, 2021

The one major bit of team news for the visitors sees Moise Kean start in attack alongside Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe, with Neymar and Angel di Maria both unavailable through injury.