Barcelona board denies leaking of Lionel Messi contract and have opened investigation

Lionel Messi’s contract at Barcelona was made public earlier this month and it remains unclear how the information came into the public sphere.

The full details of Messi’s contract at the Camp Nou were revealed earlier this month by a report in El Mundo and has dominated Barcelona news in the weeks since.

Now attention is switching to who could potentially have leaked the details of the deal, but the club’s interim president Carlos Tusquets has denied that he nor anyone else in the club’s board were involved in the leak.

The club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu has previously denied having any part to play in the leak.

The exit of Bartomeu brought an end to a somewhat fractious with the star player with the Messi news last summer seeing the player launch a concentrated effort to leave the club, only for the board to block any potential exit.

However, the former president denied he played any part in the leaking of the contract.

Tusquets has now told reporters, as per Deportes Cuatro: “The details of the contract have not left the management, because no one has ever asked for it.

“We have opened an investigation in the club.”

Among many revelations of the 80-page document detailing Messi’s multiple clauses, was the headline figure that he earned €555.237.619 over the course of the four-year deal, with El Periódico de Catalunya calculating that the player would pay €370m to the Spanish Treasury in that timespan.

Messi will be out of contract at the Camp Nou in June and his future beyond the current campaign remains unclear.