The secret Atletico Madrid clause for Luis Suarez: he can leave for free this year

The signing of Luis Suarez by Atletico Madrid from Barcelona last year has had a profound impact on this season’s La Liga title race.

The Uruguayan has indeed had a significant influence at the club as he leads the Pichichi race with 16 goals to his name from just 20 shots on target – a prolific return, spearheading the side to 54 points from their opening 21 matches.

Now, Marca have detailed the player’s contract at Atleti which contains multiple clauses – including bonuses for 15 goals or more, 20 goals or more, or winning the Pichichi race – but it also contains another clause.

However, it is also said that the striker has a clause which allows him to leave as a free agent this summer if he so desires – the club included this as they only demand players who are fully committed, and due to the nature of his signing, they were prepared to allow him this clause should the situation not work out.

Despite this, there is no alarm that Suarez will trigger this clause and there are no doubts that he will continue at Los Rojiblancos next season – with all parties reaping the rewards of the switch.