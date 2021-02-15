The inexhaustible trio

Their legacies already impeccable, the three men dominating Real Madrid‘s midfield look determined to keep adding new material to the stories of their careers according to Diario AS. Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have won three Champions League titles together and are continually performing at a high level, exemplified by Kroos’ neat finish against Valencia on Sunday.

So much of modern football is hunger for novelty, but sometimes the old ways are the best. The trio are well on their way to reaching a thousand games in the Madrid shirt, having completed 942 together. Aside from their relentless quality of output, they are also physically robust.

They can still dominate games. Valencia as a team completed 337 passes yesterday, but the trio in Madrid’s midfield completed 224 themselves. Modric is now 35, Kroos is 31 and Casemiro is 29. Their formula, unlike Coca-Cola, has no secrets. But that doesn’t make it any less potent, and Zinedine Zidane can’t be blamed for continuing to count on these three outstanding professionals.