Striker Luis Suarez out for at least two months with injury

It is one of the names that has dominated this season in La Liga but unlike his namesake at Atlético Madrid, the news around striker Luis Suarez of Granada is one of frustration.

The Colombian has netted seven goals for the Andalusian club this campaign but is now set for two months on the sidelines, as per a report in Marca, due to a fibrillar injury in the right hamstring.

This means that the striker – who netted 23 goals at Real Zaragoza last campaign – will miss both legs of the Europa League tie against Napoli this month and also be unavailable for a sustained run of league action.

Striker Roberto Soldado has also sustained a muscular injury while Montoro, Luis Milla and German Sanchez are other players unavailable at the moment, although Yangel Herrera and Maxime Gonalons are back from layoffs.

Diego Martinez’s side have already played 37 games across all competitions this campaign and injuries are now piling up.