Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid reach Alaba agreement, Pique back in Barcelona training as Madrid injury crisis deepens

Spanish football evening headlines for 15 February.

Madrid’s Alaba deal

Real Madrid have a verbal agreement in place to sign Bayern Munich star David Alaba as a free agent this summer, claims Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

David Alaba has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid since the beginning of January. His pre-contract until June 2025 is ‘almost ready’ – not signed yet. Chelsea, Liverpool as other clubs are still trying to convince him… but Alaba’s priority is joining Real Madrid ⚪️ https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2021

Real Madrid reach verbal agreement to sign Bayern Munich star

Alaba looks set to pen a five-year contract in the Spanish capital, where he wants to join despite interest from English clubs Chelsea and Liverpool.

Barca double boost

This week’s Barcelona news is focused on the first leg of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou and they have received a double fitness boost ahead of the game.

Barcelona pair Gerard Pique and Martin Braithwaite train ahead of PSG clash

Gerard Pique – who has been out of action with a knee injury since November – and Martin Braithwaite both completed a full training session earlier today, and could both be included in the matchday squad for the clash against the Parisians.

New Madrid injury blow

The latest Real Madrid news sees a continuation of the club’s injury problems as Dani Carvajal is now confirmed as having suffered a muscular injury in his tendon.

Real Madrid’s nightmare season of injuries: 40 problems for 20 different players

Marca estimates that Carvajal will miss at least the next two months of action as the injury problems at Madrid continue to mount up.

