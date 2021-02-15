Real Madrid’s nightmare season of injuries: 40 problems for 20 different players

The injury problems at Real Madrid this season have been well-documented and they continue to suffer setbacks to stretch their squad to the limit.

Right-back Dani Carvajal was forced off in the first half of Sunday’s 2-0 La Liga win over Valencia and is now set for two months on the sidelines, with Marca highlighting how he is the club’s 40th injury of the campaign.

With 40 different injuries in Real Madrid news to date this campaign, that is 25 more than Atlético Madrid (15), 15 more than Barcelona (25) and 22 more than Sevilla (18).

Reserve team goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is one of only four players in the first-team squad not to have sustained any injuries this campaign alongside Casemiro, Ferland Mendy and Vinícius Junior.

There were nine players unavailable against Huesca, eight against Getafe and seven against Valencia, with Carvajal now added to the list of casualties ahead of the Real Valladolid game alongside Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Goes, Fede Valverde, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola and Marcelo.