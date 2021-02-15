La Liga News

Real Madrid star out for two months as injury crisis deepens

The latest Real Madrid news continues to be dominated by the club’s injury crisis and Monday’s update dealt another blow to the first-team squad.

Right-back Dani Carvajal was forced off in the first half of Sunday’s 2-0 La Liga win over Valencia and the club have now confirmed he has suffered a muscular injury in his tendon.

The Spain international’s season has been blighted by muscular injuries and he has been sidelined for a combined three months since October, when he suffered an injury to his knee ligaments.

Whilst no timeframe is given by the club from the player’s return – these are not usually disclosed by the clubs – a report in Marca estimates that Carvajal will miss at least the next two months of action.

The right-back has only played 12 matches out of a possible 31 and has a total of 917 minutes this season – 38.71 percent of the possible time, and that figure is now likely to continue to decrease.

